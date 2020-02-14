Woman sentenced to prison for role in Montgomery armed robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old Montgomery woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for her role in armed robberies across the capital city.
According to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Diamond Markayla Mathis pleaded guilty in November to taking part in a string of armed robberies that happened during October 2016.
Court documents say Mathis and co-defendant DeGregory Deon Lee, 24, were involved in the armed robberies of 10 Montgomery businesses. Evidence, however, indicated Mathis only participated in six of those crimes:
- Hyundai Market Store on Woodmere Boulevard, Oct. 24, 2016
- Midori Sushi Bar on Woodmere Boulevard, Oct. 24, 2016
- Alabama Hotel on Monticello Drive, Oct. 25, 2016
- China King Restaurant on Zelda Road, Oct. 30, 2016
- Tai Ji Acupressure store on Minnie Brown Road, Oct. 30, 2016
- Satsuki Japanese Restaurant on Atlanta Highway, Oct. 30, 2016
Officials say a firearm was used during each of the robberies and, on at least one occasion, Mathis used pepper spray against an employee. Evidence also indicated that she threatened some of the victims with a knife.
“For too long, violent crime has plagued our communities,” stated U.S. Attorney Franklin. “Regardless of whether a person is walking down the street or working to make a living, like the victims in this case, everyone should feel safe in their daily activities. I hope that this case serves as a reminder that there are severe consequences for injecting fear and violence into the daily lives of members of our community.”
“The Montgomery Police Department appreciates our close working relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we want to thank our federal partners for bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion with the sentencing of Diamond Mathis and the pending sentencing of DeGregory Lee,” Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finely said.
Lee’s sentencing hearing will take place at a later date. At sentencing, he will be facing up to 20 years in prison for participating in the robberies.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.