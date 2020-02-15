Beautiful Saturday, Rain chances returns Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful Saturday is underway! Highs are in the 60s under abundant sunshine. Enjoy it, because rain chances return tomorrow, and stick around through most of the upcoming week...
Tonight won’t be as cold, as lows will only settle into the 40s. Then, we’ll warm into the mid 60s Sunday, but shower chances return. Sunday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers are possible, with about 30% of you seeing rain.
We’ll watch our next front slowly approach through early week, which will bring rounds of rain once again. Showers will be off-and-on through Thursday. We’ll monitor river flooding closely.
Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.