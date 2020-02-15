Dry Saturday ahead before rain returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cold start to Saturday, the afternoon will be nice! Temperatures will warm into the low 60s under a good bit of sunshine. perfect weather for outdoor events!
Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, because a rainy pattern kicks off again Sunday. Sunday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers are possible.
We’ll watch our next front slowly approach through early week, which will bring rounds of rain once again. Showers will be off-and-on through Thursday. We’ll monitor river flooding closely.
Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!
