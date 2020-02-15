Enterprise man killed in overnight shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in south Alabama.
Enterprise Police Department Lt. Billy Haglund says officers responded to a shooting at the Hidden Glen Apartments around 1:35 a.m.
Haglund says When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old Enterprise man who had been fatally shot in the chest.
The victim has been identified as Jason Tyrone Montgomery.
The Hidden Glen Apartments are located in the 200 block of Cheyenne Drive.
The police department is asking that anyone with information contact police at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip on their website.
