Another rainy pattern underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your umbrella! Rain chances have returned today, and they’ll stick around through most of the upcoming week...
Rain is widespread across southeast Alabama this morning, with scattered rain in central and west Alabama.
Rain showers will stay on radar throughout most of the day, as well as most of the week...
We’ll watch our next front slowly approach, which will bring rounds of rain once again. It looks like the most amount of rain will arrive on Tuesday, but showers will be off-and-on through Thursday. We’ll monitor river flooding closely.
Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!
