Another rainy pattern underway

Keep your umbrella on hand today... and most of this week!
By Lee Southwick | February 16, 2020 at 9:11 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 9:50 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your umbrella! Rain chances have returned today, and they’ll stick around through most of the upcoming week...

Rain is widespread across southeast Alabama this morning, with scattered rain in central and west Alabama.

Future radar
Future radar (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rain showers will stay on radar throughout most of the day, as well as most of the week...

We’ll watch our next front slowly approach, which will bring rounds of rain once again. It looks like the most amount of rain will arrive on Tuesday, but showers will be off-and-on through Thursday. We’ll monitor river flooding closely.

Tuesday will be rainy
Tuesday will be rainy (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!

7 Day
7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.