Body found in wood line off I-85 SB in Montgomery Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian after a body was found Sunday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers and fire medics responded to Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South Union Street at around 9:18 a.m. in reference to a body found in the wood line. There, a woman was located who had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duckett said MPD’s investigation indicates the woman had been hit by a vehicle. Police ask anyone with knowledge of this crash to call accident investigations at 334-625-2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Police also worked a five-car crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at the Union Street exit, and the roadway was down to one lane.
