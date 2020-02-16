Concerns over local river flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials are concerned with the flood levels due to the recent rains. Despite Saturday being sunny, there is still a chance for rain in the forecast for the upcoming days, causing a potential rise in water levels.
According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning is in effect for the Alabama River in Montgomery. As of Saturday, the water was over 38 feet, putting it 3 feet above the 35-foot flood line, and by Tuesday the water is expected to drop just below that flood line.
The Riverfront Park downtown has been closed to the public until those water levels recede.
According to the National Weather Service, the Alabama River in Selma is over 47.5 feet as of Saturday, putting it above the 45-foot flood line. But that is expected to decline throughout the week and by next Sunday it’s forecast to fall to 43 feet, bringing the water below the flood line.
The Tombigbee River in Demopolis has reached historic water levels this past week. It’s sitting at just shy of 83.5 feet, which is well above the 68-foot flood line, and according to the National Weather Service, the water levels are expected to rise to 85.5 feet by Monday, making it the sixth-highest level on record. But it is expected to fall the next day and remain on the decline.
