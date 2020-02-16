2 dead after domestic shooting in Notasulga

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple people were shot in a domestic disturbance in Notasulga Sunday afternoon, and at least two people are dead.
According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the shooting happened off of Highway 14 near the Lee County line. Multiple agencies are working the shooting.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, one lane of Interstate 85 southbound is closed for emergency care and law enforcement vehicles. Brunson could not confirm what the incident on the interstate is, but he did say it is connected to the shooting.
