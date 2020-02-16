Firefighters battle blaze at Alexander City home

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, at around 4 a.m. units were dispatched to the home on Fish Pond Road. Once there, crews reported the home was fully involved in flames.
Alexander City Fire Department says the Kellyton and Ray Volunteer Fire Departments provided tankers to help battle the blaze.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the fire department for more information.
