All lanes open on I-85 SB at Union Street after 5-car crash
By WSFA Staff | February 16, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 11:33 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound was down to one late at the Union Street exit (Exit 1) after several cars crashed. All lanes have reopened.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the lane closures were due to a five-car crash in the area. MPD said a minor injury was sustained in the crash.

Alabama Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy congestion on the roadway. A photo shows emergency crews at the Union Street exit.

Emergency crews seen at the Union Street exit on I-85 SB. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

