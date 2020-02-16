All lanes open on I-85 SB at Union Street after 5-car crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound was down to one late at the Union Street exit (Exit 1) after several cars crashed. All lanes have reopened.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, the lane closures were due to a five-car crash in the area. MPD said a minor injury was sustained in the crash.
Alabama Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy congestion on the roadway. A photo shows emergency crews at the Union Street exit.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.