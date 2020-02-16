Rough shooting night stunts No. 11 Auburn at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WSFA) - Poor shooting painted the picture in No. 11 Auburn’s 85-73 loss on the road at Missouri.
The Tigers (22-3, 9-3) didn’t hit a single three-point shot in the first half against Missouri (12-13, 4-8). They only hit one in the second half to finish the game 1-for-17, or just 5.9 percent.
The Tigers of Missouri, on the other hand, hit 7 of 13 attempts. They were led by a pair of 28-point performances from guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson.
Auburn took 46 free-throw attempts, making 30 of them. The Tigers of Auburn were led in scoring by Austin Wiley’s 22 points. He recorded a double-double as he grabbed 10 boards.
Auburn’s seven-game winning streak is snapped as they look to start another streak Wednesday at Georgia. The game tips off at 6 p.m.
