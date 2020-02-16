Search suspended for plane reported missing in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a plane reported missing in Montgomery County has been suspended, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says, after utilizing available resources and exhausting all efforts and information, the decision was made to suspend searches for the aircraft. MCSO says if more evidence becomes available, a determination will be made as to whether to conduct additional searches.
MCSO continues to ask the public to report anything they see that may indicate an aircraft crashed in the area of Pike Road. The discovery of any wreckage should be reported to the sheriff’s office or 911 immediately.
The search began Thursday evening. MCSO Capt. George Beaudry said the sheriff’s office received notification around 4 p.m. Thursday from the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta regarding a small aircraft that reportedly issued a mayday in the area of Pike Road. The sheriff’s office and the Pike Road Fire Department worked with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to search the area from the air, but by that night the search was suspended.
The search began again Friday morning, MCSO reports, with assistance from the Alabama Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. CAP personnel conducted ground and air searches of a larger grid encompassing Montgomery County and the Pike Road areas.
