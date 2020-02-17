ADOC searching for escaped Coffee County inmate

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate they say escaped from the Elba Work Release Center.
According to ADOC, Dustin Joel Morton, 33, was reported missing around 11: 20 p.m. Sunday while officers were conducting an institutional count.
Morton is described as being 5′10″ and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, red and light-colored shirt, blue jeans and boots.
If you see Morton or know of his whereabouts, please contact the ADOC at 800-831-8825.
Morton was sentenced in Marshall County in 2017 for obstruction of justice-using a false identity.
