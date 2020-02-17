COMMENTARY: Be kind. It doesn’t cost a thing!

That can be a tough one for some of us. The person who cut you off in traffic may be in a hurry to tend to an emergency somewhere. You really don’t know. The person at the store with one item may be late for work. You never know. The person who just doesn’t want to talk may be dealing with a private and personal crisis. It’s always hard to tell, but is more common than you may think (unless you’ve been in their shoes). The person who left his or her bright lights on and temporarily blinded you may be on the way to a hospital to visit a sick loved one. Who really knows.