Mild with clouds today; wet weather builds by tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your umbrella! Rain chances have returned today, and they’ll stick around through most of the upcoming week...
Some drizzle is possible Monday, though overall the day will be drier than today.
A front slowly approaches Tuesday, bringing widespread rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but instability values look to be too low to create a severe weather threat.
Some showers may linger Wednesday, but we could have a brief break from the rain once the front moves through.
Another round of rain arrives Thursday.
High pressure finally brings rain chances to an end Friday, and we stay dry Saturday, as well!
Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.