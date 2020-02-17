Mild with clouds today; wet weather builds by tonight

Today’s rain chance is low, but more showers/storms are possible heading into Tuesday

How long does rain linger into the workweek?
By Amanda Curran | February 17, 2020 at 3:48 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your umbrella! Rain chances have returned today, and they’ll stick around through most of the upcoming week...

Some drizzle is possible Monday, though overall the day will be drier than today.

A front slowly approaches Tuesday, bringing widespread rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but instability values look to be too low to create a severe weather threat.

Tuesday will be rainy (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Some showers may linger Wednesday, but we could have a brief break from the rain once the front moves through.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday.

High pressure finally brings rain chances to an end Friday, and we stay dry Saturday, as well!

7 day forecast (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!

