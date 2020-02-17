Names released after shooting leaves 2 dead in Notasulga

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The names are being released of two people killed in a shooting in Notasulga over the weekend.
According to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley, David Redding, 73, and Stephen Alexander, 23, are dead. A third person, said to be witness, was wounded but remains in stable condition at an area hospital.
The coroner said Redding was shot to death while Alexander committed suicide. The relationship between the two was not immediately clear.
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon off Highway 14 near the Lee County line.
Brunson later confirmed a connection between his investigation and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s closure of a lane of I-85 near exit 16 where law enforcement could be seen near a Chevy Camero along the roadside. He could not confirm what the incident was about.
