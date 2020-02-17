Suspect charged in shooting near Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Division has arrested an Opelika man in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex near Auburn University Sunday evening.
According to police, Demarrius Travell Bridges, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder. The arrest is the result of an investigation into a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South College Street. An AU Alert sent out to students Sunday night reported there was a shooting just off campus at Evergreen Apartments on S. College St. near S. Donahue Dr.
Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man from Auburn, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center for treatment. He is in stable condition.
According to another AU Alert, the suspect and the victim reportedly know each other and were involved in an ongoing dispute. Neither are affiliated with Auburn University.
Police say Bridges turned himself in at APD. He was then taken to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.
