While firefighters were saving lives, burglars were smashing their car windows

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say similar incidents also happened at BRFD Station 4 in the 6200 block of Prescott Road and at BRFD Station 13 in the 800 block of Sharp Road. Both incidents reportedly involved forced entry into personal vehicles. Police say eight vehicles were burglarized at the station on Sharp, while two were burglarized on Prescott. Items were taken during both burglaries, officials say.