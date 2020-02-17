While firefighters were saving lives, burglars were smashing their car windows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters were away on an emergency call when a thief took advantage of the situation by burglarizing their personal vehicles, officials say.
Over the weekend of Feb. 15 and 16, parking lots at multiple St. George fire stations were burglarized. Officials say car windows were smashed and personal property was taken, including handguns.
The burglaries happened at the St. George Fire Station 62 on Jefferson Highway, and at the Baton Rouge Fire Department stations 13 on Sharp Road and Station 4 on Prescott Road.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say similar incidents also happened at BRFD Station 4 in the 6200 block of Prescott Road and at BRFD Station 13 in the 800 block of Sharp Road. Both incidents reportedly involved forced entry into personal vehicles. Police say eight vehicles were burglarized at the station on Sharp, while two were burglarized on Prescott. Items were taken during both burglaries, officials say.
Investigators have not yet identified a suspect. They need your help to track down the person(s) responsible.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
