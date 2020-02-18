‘The Bachelor’ visits Auburn for Hometown Date

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A finalist on the reality TV show “The Bachelor” returned to Auburn for the late-in-season hometown date.
In Monday night’s episode, Madison Prewett, 23, brought home Peter Weber, 28, to meet her family, which includes Auburn University’s director of basketball operations, Chad Prewett. But first, the two stopped at the university, where Madison gave Peter a taste of some Auburn Hoops.
Madison took Peter into the Auburn Arena and onto the university’s basketball court, where a video from Auburn great Charles Barkley played on the scoreboard. Barkley offered a greeting to Peter, as well as a warning.
“You better treat that girl right," Barkley told Peter. "She’s part of the Auburn family. We always stick together. War [Expletive] Eagle.”
Soon after, Madison and Peter were joined by none other than Auburn Basketball’s head coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl told Peter about Madison’s father, whom he says he hired not just because he is a great coach but because he is a great man and a great father. He also offered a warning to Peter.
“You better take care of this girl!” Pearl said.
The head coach then had Madison and Peter run through a few drills, and viewers were quickly reminded that Madison is a four-time state basketball champion and Peter...is not. Madison further schooled Peter in a one-on-one game, winning 5-3. Go Madi!
It’s safe to say Madison and Peter have a strong connection, and since she received a rose at the end of the episode, she and the other two remaining women will continue vying for his heart.
