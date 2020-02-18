‘Blippi the Musical’ headed to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents get ready, Youtube sensation Blippi and some of his friends are headed to the capital city!
“Blippi the Musical” will bring the educational children’s character from the screen to the stage of the Montgomery Performing Arts Center on June 6th.
The show, according to a release, will bring Blippi’s fun antics and beloved characters together for a family-friendly interactive show. Children will have the opportunity to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along.
According to the show’s website, Stevin John the creative force behind Blippi will not be at the show. John says Blippi was always envisioned as a character.
“Now that Blippi has evolved as a character he (John) is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets.”
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday with presales beginning Tuesday. Fans can visit this website for other tour dates, ticket information and meet and greet packages.
