First Alert: Rainy days ahead for Alabama

Waves of rain now through Thursday, gradually turning colder by the end of the workweek

Nothing severe, but a lot of you are waking up to rain/rumbles!
By Amanda Curran and Josh Johnson | February 17, 2020 at 3:48 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:24 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered pockets of rain will roll through the heart of Alabama for the morning drive to work and school. While it isn’t expected to rain all day, on and off waves of wet weather are a certain for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Flash Flood Watches and Dense Fog Advisories have been issued this morning!
Flash Flood Watches and Dense Fog Advisories have been issued this morning! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A lot of our central Alabama counties may have been woken up early by some heavy rain and lighting, but there isn’t anything to worry about; a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but instability values look to be too low to create a severe weather threat.

Periods of showers, along with a few storms, will continue through Tuesday afternoon, evening and into early Wednesday morning.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday... that will be a COLD rain, too, with temperatures warming only into the 50s.

High pressure finally brings rain chances to an end Friday, and we stay dry Saturday, as well!

Multiple rounds of rain expected between now and the end of workweek...
Multiple rounds of rain expected between now and the end of workweek... (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.