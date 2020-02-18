First Alert: Rainy days ahead for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered pockets of rain will roll through the heart of Alabama for the morning drive to work and school. While it isn’t expected to rain all day, on and off waves of wet weather are a certain for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
A lot of our central Alabama counties may have been woken up early by some heavy rain and lighting, but there isn’t anything to worry about; a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but instability values look to be too low to create a severe weather threat.
Periods of showers, along with a few storms, will continue through Tuesday afternoon, evening and into early Wednesday morning.
Another round of rain arrives Thursday... that will be a COLD rain, too, with temperatures warming only into the 50s.
High pressure finally brings rain chances to an end Friday, and we stay dry Saturday, as well!
Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again to start the week, but we’ll be back in the 50s by the end of the week. The temperature roller-coaster continues!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.