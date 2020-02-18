Jeff Coleman promises to be a ‘jobs creator’ if elected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jeff Coleman is 54 years old and in charge of a fifth-generation family business in Dothan known as Coleman Worldwide Moving.
“I’m chairman of, and CEO, of a 106-year-old family trucking company,” said Coleman.
Coleman bills himself as the “jobs creator,” the type of representative he believes the 2nd district needs in Washington.
“Number one platform for me, and I feel like it will solve all of our problems in this country, is an excellent, quality job,” said Coleman.
The candidate is among seven people in the Republican race for the primary.
“I’m a businessman. I am not a politician. I’ve never run for elected office, so I am brand new to this arena. I am not one of these career politicians and I don’t aspire to be a career politician,” said Coleman.
Eight years ago the U.S. Department of Justice sued Coleman’s company, accusing Coleman Worldwide Moving of cheating taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in inflated moving expenses for military troops. Jeff Coleman says they settled with the DOJ for $5 million.
“Upon presentation of the facts to a United States federal judge, the overwhelming majority of that case was dismissed. As a result of that presentation of facts, and I say facts, not allegations, we made a business decision as a company to settle that to avoid any additional legal fees and disruption within our team to move forward as anybody would,” he said.
To be clear, DOJ never personally accused Coleman of any wrongdoing, but one of the company’s terminal managers went to prison for his part in the fraudulent billing.
Coleman Worldwide Moving operates in 23 states.
