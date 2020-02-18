Map shows where Baumhower’s, Guthrie’s will be in new Eastchase development

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A site plan has been released for a new development coming to east Montgomery.
Jessica Turner, a spokesperson for CSC Properties, shared a map showing its development, which is called EastChase Corner. Baumhower’s Victory Grille and Guthrie’s Chicken will be the first restaurants in the new development.
The middle section of the map shows a multitenant building, but Turner said it is also available for single-tenant use as well.
The development will be on Eastchase Parkway between Boyd Cooper and Chantilly parkways near Taco Bell. Construction is expected to begin by the second quarter of 2020 and it could be open by the middle of the summer.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.