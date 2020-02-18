Montgomery businesswoman seeks GOP nomination for Congress

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jessica Taylor spent part of her day at Jim’s Restaurant in Prattville, looking for votes. She’s determined to win the primary for Alabama’s District 2 Congressional seat as part of her first step into the political arena.
“Any questions I can answer about my campaign?” Taylor asked a potential supporter.
Pro-life, pro-military, pro-borders and pro-Trump; the 35-year old Taylor says that sums up her campaign platform, and she feels the time has come for a new generation of conservatives to step up.
“Go toe-to-toe with AOC, Omar, their socialist squad, and Bernie Sanders," Taylor said. “They are absolutely brainwashing the younger generation of this country and the support of socialism, and I think we gotta do something to fight back.”
Taylor owns a grant writing business, is married, and has three children.
“You know, it’s more tiring than I expected," she admitted. "My husband served in the state Senate, so I saw his campaign which was across six counties.” Her husband is former state lawmaker Bryan Taylor.
The district Jessica Taylor wants to represent covers 14 counties that cover most of the southeastern portion of the state.
“Throughout my private life, and over the last 10 years building my private business, I have seen or worked with just about every federal agency and I have places where we can cut and limit fraud, waste, and abuse” she explained.
Taylor is among the seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination. The winner in the primary will face either Democratic challenger Phyllis Harvey-Hall or Nathan Mathis in November.
Republican Rep. Martha Roby is leaving the seat open after announcing she’ll retire at the end of her term. She took office in 2011.
