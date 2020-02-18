Montgomery Humane Society euthanizing fewer cats thanks to new program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More feral cats in Montgomery are living out normal lives, according to the Montgomery Humane Society. Euthanizations are down 29 percent over the past year. And officials credit the relatively new community cat program, administered by the shelter’s intervention division.
WSFA 12 News first reported on the program one year ago. At the time, the area’s feral cat population was exploding.
“Cats are very effective breeders,” explained Montgomery Humane Society Executive Director Steven Tears. “The problem used to be isolated to certain areas, but now you’re seeing them all across the city and county.”
Feral cats cannot be adopted. So when they were brought into the shelter, the only option was euthanasia. But not anymore.
“Now we’re focused on what’s called ‘trap-neuter-release,’” said Humane Officer Robert Bryant. “It’s where the feral cats are trapped (They’re trapped because they’re not friendly.) And then we either neuter them or spay them and return them to the area where they were picked up.”
Bryant says returning them to the neighborhood prevents other cat colonies from moving into the same area.
The program relies on private citizens to bring in the feral cats, using traps that can be rented at the shelter. Once the cat has been spayed/neutered and given a rabies vaccination, the private citizen is asked to pick it up and release it in the same area where it was trapped.
“We tip their ears, so when you visually look at them, you’re able to tell that they’ve been altered,” explained Tears.
“Anytime we have a live release from the shelter, that’s a win,” Bryant said.
And because the cats can no longer reproduce, the program is gradually reducing the overall feral cat population. But Tears says in order to make a more significant dent in the numbers, more people are needed to participate.
If you have a feral cat colony in your neighborhood, find out more about the community cat program by calling the Montgomery Humane Society’s intervention division. The number is (334) 409-0622.
‘Catini Party’ to benefit Community Cat Program
The community cat program is always in need of donations. The shelter’s next fundraiser -- a ‘Catini Party’ -- is scheduled for March 14 at the Montgomery Humane Society on John Overton Drive. $15 tickets include cocktails, food and a silent auction. For more information, go to www.montgomeryhumane.com/catini-party.
