Tuskegee U, Montgomery to announce urban farm for learning and community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major announcement is planned for Tuesday about a new collaboration between Tuskegee University and the City of Montgomery.
During the announcement, plans will be revealed about building an off-campus learning center called the Tuskegee University Urban Agriculture Innovation Center.
The outdoor classroom will be built on Grady Street, near the intersection of Mobile Street, near the 5-points area of downtown Montgomery. It’s part of the college of Agriculture’s signature Urban Outreach and Extension program.
The idea for this new project is for it to evolve into a place for innovation, entrepreneurship, and education for Urban Food Systems. It also plans to work in this area to help with food security and community development as it partners with other organizations and residents to create a synergy with agriculture and art, design and faith.
The official announcement and site dedication for the Tuskegee University Urban Agriculture Innovation Center site is set for 1 p.m.
