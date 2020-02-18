1 woman dead in Florida after crash involving deer

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday morning, an 81-year-old woman died after the car she was traveling in was hit by a flying deer, according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.
Troopers say Edna Morgan Griffin died from her injuries and the driver of the vehicle, Katherine Mills Comerford, was seriously injured.
Officials say their car was driving southbound on Highway 77, when another vehicle on the other side of the road hit a deer that was running across the road. Troopers tell us when the deer was hit, it became airborne, and hit the vehicle Comerford and Griffin were in.
The report says the deer went through the windshield of the car and struck both women before making its way through the rear window.
Troopers say the people in the other vehicle that initially hit the deer were not hurt.
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.