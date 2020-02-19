Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved proposed changes to teacher retirement benefits as officials try to address a teacher shortage.
Representatives voted unanimously for the bill called the Education Workforce Investment Act that would alter the retirement structure for public education employees hired after 2013.
The changes call for allowing employees to retire with benefits after 30 years even if they haven’t reached age 62.
The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate. The legislation seeks to reverse some of the changes lawmakers made several years ago.
