Attorney: ex-officer Smith found weapon in cell, faces threats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery police officer who is serving time in prison on a manslaughter conviction has been threatened, and he found a weapon in his cell, according to court filings.
The allegations, filed by Aaron Cody Smith’s attorney, suggest his client was threatened while he was being held at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.
The filing states Smith was transferred from the Dale County Jail to Kilby on Feb. 10 and placed in a segregated housing unit. He reportedly searched the cell and found tobacco and a toothbrush sharpened into a weapon, both of which are considered prison contraband.
During the two days he was at Kilby, Smith’s attorney says he was threatened by both inmates and staff, though specifics on the threats were not included in the filing.
Smith has since been transferred to Limestone Correctional Facility in north Alabama.
The former officer is serving a 14-year prison sentence for the on-duty shooting death of 59-year-old Gregory Gunn back in February 2016.
Smith’s attorney is seeking an abbreviated sentence and renewing efforts to have him serve his time in the Dale County Jail.
We’ve reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections for reaction to the filing but have not heard back.
