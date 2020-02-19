City of Auburn supports opposition of quarry in Lee County

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is showing its support for the City of Opelika against a controversial quarry plan.
Creekwood Resources has applied for a quarry site permit on County Road 168 which is just off U.S. Hwy 431 in Opelika.
Opelika city leaders cite concerns such as dust and pollution impacting drinking water and air quality.
At the City of Auburn’s City Council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Ron Anders and city council members amended the wording of their official support of the opposition of Opelika and Lee County citizens.
“At this point and time, it’s just important for those people in our community that believe strongly about this to contact our representatives that serve us in Montgomery and be supportive of the efforts of the city of Opelika and their leadership," Anders said.
Council agreed to change the wording to: “whereas the City Council of the city of Auburn desires to express the opposition to a proposed granite quarry known as Creekwood Resources LLC and to support the opposition of Opelika and Lee County citizens.”
The City of Opelika also had a city council meeting Tuesday night. The city’s community relations officer said council voted to approve a resolution for a lobbyist to help the city in their opposition to the quarry.
