Family of slain man wants suspect back in jail after other arrest

EUFAULA, AL (WTVY)- The family of a man murdered in Eufaula is angry that the suspect is out of jail on bond despite another arrest involving alleged violence.
“He's a danger to society,” Sandra Lowery said of Alex Forshee, charged with killing her son-in-law. Kenneth “C.J.” Phillips was shot in February 2019 outside his home.
In an unrelated case, police charged Forshee earlier this month with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, a misdemeanor.
“How many times are you going to hurt somebody or kill somebody?” Lowery wonders. She claims Forshee has also threatened her.
Prosecutors are asking a Barbour County judge to return Forshee to jail. So far, a hearing has not been scheduled on the matter.
They (Judges) will ensure that a defendant is treated fairly,” said attorney John C. White, a retired Dothan police chief.
He points out that bond is primarily to ensure that a person charged appears in court. While there are exceptions, White said to revoke bond is essentially punishing someone before conviction. “Each case must be judged on its merits,” he told WTVY.
Lowery, though, believes if Forshee is allowed to remain free he might harm someone else. He also points to several arrests prior to Phillips murder.
