Flooding could cause closure of Dozier Road near toll bridge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County officials could close one of the roads due to a potential threat of flooding.
Dozier Road at Emerald Mountain Bridge is expected to close due to flooding.
The Tallapoosa River in the area of Dozier Road near the Emerald Mountain Expressway Toll Bridge is forecast to rise above 28 feet sometime Wednesday afternoon.
County officials are monitoring Dozier Road for flooding and will close the road when the floodwaters begin crossing the roadway.
Commuters are encouraged to make alternate travel plans until further notice.
