Guest Editorial: Call to save First Presbyterian Church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is rich with history and it’s one of the things that makes us special. We are defined by the structures around us.
Today, First Presbyterian Church on Adams Avenue is scheduled to be demolished by its owner First Baptist Church. This church, founded in 1845 and considered the oldest in Montgomery, is to be demolished to make way for something else.
Losing this building means losing a part of our history. It is believed that Horace King, former slave and engineer, designed the interior staircase. William Lowndes Yancey and Sidney Lanier both called First Presbyterian home. It played a role in the founding of Protestantism in Montgomery. And it was witness to the 1961 Freedom Rides attack at the Greyhound station on Court Street.
Landmarks Foundation of Montgomery and Montgomery County Historical Society are partnering to save this church and our history. We believe it can be modified to accommodate new use. We hope you’ll join us in our effort by visiting landmarksfoundation.com and contributing to our fight to save a piece of Montgomery’s history.
