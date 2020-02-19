Montgomery city council votes to adopt occupational tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has voted to adopt an ordinance implementing the Montgomery Occupational License Code. The council voted 5 to 3 in favor of the new tax.
The city council held a public hearing Tuesday to consider the adoption of the tax, which requires anyone working within the Montgomery city limits pay a one percent tax. Councilman Glen Pruitt, who spearheaded the effort, says he wants the additional revenue to increase the salaries of public safety employees, suggesting a starting salary of $50,000.
However, the new tax may not last long in the city if a bill making its way through the Alabama Legislature becomes law. The bill, which passed a Senate committee Tuesday, would take away a city’s ability to levy an occupational tax without first getting legislative approval.
A number of Alabama cities have already implemented occupational taxes, including Auburn, Opelika, and Birmingham. The legislature’s bill states it will not affect or repeal an existing municipal occupational tax in effect prior to Feb. 1.
According to the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, Montgomery brings in less tax revenue per capita than almost any other major city in the state.
