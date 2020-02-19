More rain on the way...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No surprise, we’re waking up to steady rain in central Alabama this morning! Grab your umbrella this morning, but you won’t need it every second of the day today. Rain will slowly taper off the later into the morning we go. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and skies will stay cloudy. Temperatures are a bit cooler today, with highs in the lower 60s.