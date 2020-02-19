More rain on the way...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No surprise, we’re waking up to steady rain in central Alabama this morning! Grab your umbrella this morning, but you won’t need it every second of the day today. Rain will slowly taper off the later into the morning we go. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and skies will stay cloudy. Temperatures are a bit cooler today, with highs in the lower 60s.
More widespread, heavy rain arrives overnight tonight. This rain will continue into Thursday afternoon, leading to a flash flooding risk and agitating river levels even further.
It will be much colder Thursday, as well! Highs will stay in the low 50s, and lows will be in the 30s.
Finally, we see some much deserved sunshine on Friday! Dry conditions stick around Saturday, too, and enjoy it, because rain chances return by Sunday...
