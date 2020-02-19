Reward offered in search for man accused of assaulting police officer

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in the assault of a police officer.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Stanley Perdue Jr. is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. He was last seen in the area of Calhoun driving a silver mid-2000s GMC Envoy with no tag.
CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $2,500 for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone who attempts or causes any injury to a first responder during the act of his or her duties. Anyone with information regarding Perdue’s whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
