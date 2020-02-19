River Region sees impact of recent heavy rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the overriding question in River Region; when will it stop?
“When people come to me and ask, ‘Why are we receiving all this rain? When is it going to stop?’ Overall, it’s nothing we can really avoid at this point, nothing we can do about it,” said WSFA 12 Meteorologist Lee Southwick.
That’s not what Jim Alexander wants to hear.
“The rain weather and the pattern we’re in, I’d like to see it change. It’s killing my golf game,” said Alexander over lunch in Millbrook.
A bummer for Alexander and a nuisance for the largest industry in Alabama; agriculture.
“It’s not fun to try to get out in your truck and get cattle fed right now, because you’ll get stuck and might get wet as you go try to find the cattle,” said ALFA Director of News Services Mary Wilson.
This past month was the third-wettest January in 20 years, and so far February is clocking in as the wettest since 2013. February 2013 recorded more than 13 inches of rain. The River Region normally receives around 10 inches this time of year. So far in 2020, the region has received 13 inches of rain.
“I mean it’s awful. We can’t even get the roads fixed because it’s rained so much this year,” said Dawn Robertson.
Bad for some, good for others such as Scott Fenn, who runs Southern Growers and Greenhouses in Wetumpka.
“Benefits us because we’re not having to run electricity and irrigate on a daily basis,” Fenn said.
It won’t be long now. The sun is coming - two days away - just over the horizon.
The deluge hasn’t been all bad. The flooded river such as the Alabama River along Interstate 65 South near Montgomery often redeposits rich nutrients to some low-lying cotton pastures, according to ALFA.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.