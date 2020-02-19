‘She was my biggest fan’: Walt Harris getting ready for his first UFC fight since losing his daughter, Aniah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walt Harris is only a few months removed from arguably the worst pain a person can feel.
As he trains for his April 11 fight, Harris and his family are still working through the tragic murder of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard.
Harris (13-7) faces Alistair Overeem (45-18) as the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 in Portland. It’s Harris’ first fight since July 20, 2019.
Harris says the outpouring of love from the UFC and from fellow fighters has been amazing. He said he’s ready to get back in the octagon, and with what he says is extra motivation, he wants a title.
Good Day Alabama anchor Mike Dubberly sat down with Harris Tuesday to discuss returning to the ring, camp and the challenges of living with the loss of Aniah.
During the interview with Mike, Harris showed his strength is much more than physical. When asked about how much anger he must feel toward the man accused of killing Aniah, Harris said there’s a part of him that has so much anger built up, but as a Christian man, he said he has to work on a way to forgive him.
An extended interview will air on Good Day Alabama around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
