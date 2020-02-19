Troy City Schools make change at Superintendent

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy City Schools Board of Education called a meeting Tuesday with only one item on the agenda.
The board voted to buy out the remaining two years of Dr. Lee Hick’s contract as Superintendent. The board then voted to appoint Cynthia Thomas as Interim Superintendent of Troy City Schools effective Wednesday, Feb. 19th.
Thomas wants to make clear that the students are her main priority.
“We are here to make this transition to go as smoothly as possible. As always our focus is on our students and to make sure that we continue to provide the necessary resources that the teachers and the students need to be successful,” Thomas exclaimed.
Board President, Rhonda Pollard could not speak on the reason behind the change due to legal reasons.
