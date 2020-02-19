Two arrested for shooting marbles into passing vehicles

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged for a series of incidents that happened on February 13.
According to authorities, 18-year-old Alexander Hyche and 20-year-old Jordan Smith have been charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Criminal Mischief. The incidents happened on Highway 11.
The two are accused of firing glass marbles from a slingshot into passing vehicles. About eight people reported damage.
Investigators say the marbles shattered on impact. This caused some initial confusion about how the windows were being broken.
Police used Flock cameras to identify the suspects. The suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Springville. They have since bonded out of the St. Clair County Jail.
