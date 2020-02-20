Alabama bitten by late Texas A&M run; falls at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama led for the majority of the second half of Wednesday night’s game against Texas A&M, but leading for the majority ain’t leading for all of it.
The Aggies (13-12, 7-6) used a 12-0 run late in the second half to help come out on top 74-68 over the Crimson Tide (14-12, 6-7).
Alabama needs all the wins they can get as their NCAA tournament hopes hang in the balance, and after gaining a huge win over a ranked LSU Saturday, the Crimson Tide suffered a let down in Coleman Coliseum.
“This was a disappointing loss, one we really needed if we’re going to make a run at the NCAA tournament. You’ve got to give Texas A&M a lot of credit,” said Alabama head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats.
The Crimson Tide closed the first half on a 16-4 run to take a 34-28 lead into the break. They had a seven-point lead with 13:28 remaining following a three from John Petty Jr. Alabama boosted its lead back to six with 4:18 remaining before the Aggies began their run.
Freshman Jaden Shackleford led the way for Alabama, scoring 24 points on 8 of 17 shooting from the floor. He knocked down 6 of 15 three-point attempts. Sophomore Kira Lewis scored 16 points in the loss.
A week after setting a school, and SEC record, with 59 three-pointers attempted, the Crimson Tide shot 44 three-pointers making 16. They’ve taken 138 three-pointers over the last three games.
Alabama returns to play Saturday. The team will be on the road at Ole Miss. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
