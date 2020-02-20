Alabama Dance Theatre to present ‘Cinderella’ next month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Dance Theatre is returning with an oldie but a goodie. It will present a full-length showing of the fairytale classic “Cinderella" next month.
Performed at the Davis Theatre, “Cinderella” takes on the themes of love, beauty, romance, and comedy. It tells the story of an oppressed Cinderella, her wicked stepmother, and stepsisters.
It’s ADT’s annual “Spring Concert” showing for 2020. Performances will be Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.
Children are invited on stage after Saturday’s matinee performance to meet Cinderella and other characters. There will be an additional charge of $10 per child.
Tickets are currently on sale. Prices range from $15 to $30. For more information, call 334-625-2590.
