Alabama Pardon and Parole Bureau looking to hire more than 100 new officers

“Our number one priority is the safety of Alabamians,” Judge Graddick said. “Our officers supervise thousands of probationers and parolees, and we do not have enough officers to cover our caseload of offenders we are required to supervise. These officers serve the vital role of helping the protect the public while working to help former inmates successfully transition to productive and law-abiding lives. It is important that we put more officers into the field to do this vitally important work. This should help reduce recidivism rates too.”