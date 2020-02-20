High-powered teams, players to compete in Blue Gray National Tennis Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 72nd annual Blue Gray National Tennis Classic will feature some of the top teams and players in the nation.
Played at Lagoon Park and O’Connor Tennis Center, the two-day event will see teams like the No. 23 Arizona men’s tennis team and the No. 17 Princeton women’s tennis team, among others.
Alabama, Auburn, Fresno State, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Princeton, and Texas Tech are the other men’s teams taking part in the tournament.
Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, South Alabama, SMU, Wake Forest and Yale are the remaining seven teams competing in the women’s play.
The women’s tournament will have six individuals ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Top 100 in Wake Forest’s Carolyn Campana (No. 27), Princeton’s Briana Shvets (No. 34), Zoe Howard (No. 71) and Daria Frayman (No. 98), Yale’s Samantha Martinelli (No. 44), and Auburn’s Taylor Russo (No. 69).
The men’s draw of the tournament has four individuals in the ITA Top 100: Arizona’s Jonas Ziverts (No. 54) and Filip Malbasic (No. 76), Texas Tech’s Ilgiz Valiev (No. 62) and Ole Miss’s Tim Sandkaulen (No. 63).
This is nothing new for the Blue Gray classic to host nationally-ranked teams and players.
The tournament will run from Friday through Saturday. Admission is free both days.
The Blue Gray Banquet will be held Thursday night at the Wynlakes Golf & County Club.
An introduction to tennis clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Lagoon Park. The clinic is open to all experience levels. Aubie and Big Al will be in attendance.
Kids 10 and under are welcome to participate in the Kid’s Tennis Festival Saturday at Lagoon Park. The festival will begin immediately following the clinic. There will be games, face painting, prizes and free Blue Bell ice cream.
