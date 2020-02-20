Leadership Autauga needs help completing service project

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A service project in Autauga county needs some help. This year’s Leadership Autauga class has big plans for its community service assignment and needs help to complete it.
This Leadership Autauga class has adopted the Autauga interfaith Care Center. The Autauga Interfaith Care Center operates a food bank and clothes closet. In the last few years, its clothes closet has become so full that it’s very difficult to process new donations.
That’s where Leadership Autauga comes in.
This year’s class is doing three projects for the AICC:
- Creating a clothes sorting “workroom” upstairs with heating/cooling, lights, and a rated firewall
- Turning a janitor’s closet into a laundry room so AICC volunteers can launder donated clothes
- Installing an outdoor electrical outlet so an icebox (Cold-Tainer) in the minivan can get cold enough to safely transport frozen food items.
Items 2 and 3 are already done, leaving the most expensive, “workroom,” yet to be done, by May 2020.
The AICC is so happy with Leadership Autauga taking on this project for them that it has agreed to match every dollar Leadership Autauga raises. So far, the money raised stands at $5,000 towards the roughly $17,500 Leadership Autauga needs to raise, to go with the match, to complete the work.
Leadership Autauga members have agreed to do as much prep work and painting as possible to help reduce the cost.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise the money needed. You can read more about the project, and donate here.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.