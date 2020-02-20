Man pleads guilty in schemes to sell stolen vehicles on Craigslist, Instagram

In November 2018, Malone went to a car dealership in Georgia and was in the process of completing paperwork to purchase an Audi R8, but before the purchase was complete he drove the vehicle off the lot and back to Prattville. He reached out to someone who was looking to buy an Audi, and the buyer gave him a down payment for it, leaving his F-150 with Malone to hold until he could pick it up. Malone listed the truck on Instagram and sold it.