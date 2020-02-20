MPD chief says officer acted outside policy in video showing use of force

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to police work and the use of force, how far can officers go to make an arrest? It’s a question WSFA 12 News asked the Montgomery Police Department after receiving a video of an officer using force while attempting to restrain a suspect.
The short video shot by a bystander shows a Montgomery Police officer attempting to arrest a combative suspect who is on the ground. The officer was responding to a theft call by a local business. The video shows their security guard securing the suspect’s legs as the officer deploys three head strikes.
According to an internal investigation, Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says this officer had the right to be on the property and had enough probable cause to make an arrest for theft. Finley says the officer’s bodycam showed a physical struggle to apprehend the suspect and believes the officer was operating within MPD policy until this point.
“That’s when it gets kind of fuzzy,” stated Finley. “Again, in the first part of the video [from the officer’s bodycam] the officer is in his rights, he used force that was prudent. Initially, he used the taser and was trying to get the individual to conform to compliance with arrest. From there, we had some issues with policy.”
Finley says head strikes aren’t taught in the academy and it’s outside MPD policy, regardless of whether someone’s actively or passively resisting arrest.
“There was some control in there,” he explained. “So we had a security guard that was actively mounted on the individual’s legs, we had him situated this way for backup. So as soon as backup got there, we were able to subdue him as safely as possible.”
MPD confirms the officer hasn’t been placed on leave but will face disciplinary action. Finley wouldn’t say whether the officer felt his actions were justified but cited additional training and corrective action are in order.
“There’s not a pattern or concern with this particular officer," Finley stated, explaining the officer had been on the force about three years. “If it is, we definitely want to redress that immediately and have that additional training. But when we see issues or concerns out there we do a blanket approach, it’s to make sure that we provide that training and we talk about those issues as we see fit.”
WSFA 12 News filed an open records request for a copy of the policy Finley referenced to learn more about MPD’s arrest guidelines. Late Wednesday we received a copy of a 2019 directive from Finley to the Montgomery Police Department that outlines the use of force continuum which starts with officer presence and escalates to lethal force.
“Personnel may use only that force necessary to affect an arrest or otherwise accomplish an assigned task lawfully. All personnel are specifically charged with knowing and remaining competent in the law of the State with regard to when and how force may be used,” the directive stated.
In this case, Finley says he’s sending the message that MPD is serious and transparent about these issues. He’s also asking the public to comply with police commands.
“We want them to comply as much as possible,” explained Finley. “We encourage the community or individuals that we arrest to listen to the officers’ commands so we can safely place cuffs on them and process them without any harm to the officer or to themselves.”
This incident falls three weeks after a former Montgomery Police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison for an on-duty shooting in 2016. Finley says MPD continues to address these issues “head-on.”
“We have to talk about policy, we have to talk about the importance of staying within our lane within policy. That’s a challenge we are constantly up against, we have to have that understanding with our officers that we have to stay in policy. We have these benchmarks and these balances out there that we have to ensure that we check each and every day," said Finley. "It’s not perfect. But as long as the supervision and the chain of command stay on top of how we manage our personnel, we give them autonomy to do the job, but we have to kind of continue to manage and also monitor the policy that we enacted and that we entrust they follow.”
