MPD chief says officer acted outside policy in video showing use of force

“We have to talk about policy, we have to talk about the importance of staying within our lane within policy. That’s a challenge we are constantly up against, we have to have that understanding with our officers that we have to stay in policy. We have these benchmarks and these balances out there that we have to ensure that we check each and every day," said Finley. "It’s not perfect. But as long as the supervision and the chain of command stay on top of how we manage our personnel, we give them autonomy to do the job, but we have to kind of continue to manage and also monitor the policy that we enacted and that we entrust they follow.”