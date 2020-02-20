Rep. Sewell holds town hall in Montgomery on social security

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell held a town hall at the Loveless Community Center in Montgomery Wednesday, and it focused on social security.
Sewell partnered with the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Census, and other organizations to talk about ways to improve access to Medicaid and social security for seniors. Sewell said 54 percent of all Americans rely solely on social security after retirement.
“So many of my seniors came up to me concerned about social security and Medicare benefits that seem to be eroding and the fact this administration has really not done anything to shore it up,” Sewell said.
Social security is a necessity for millions to prevent poverty, and Sewell wants to make sure residents are aware of the services and the issues social security faces.
“Social security is a civil rights issue," she said. "When you think about the number of folks who are pulled out of poverty because of social security, make sure it’s around for future generations.”
Sewell also hosted a resource fair for seniors, and vendors were on hand to make sure seniors know about resources available to help with day-to-day life.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.