2020 SEC Media Days schedule released

The Southeastern Conference has announced its schedule for this year's SEC Media Days.
The annual event shifts back to the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center this summer, which is where it was held in 2018.
The dates run from Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16. You can find which day each coach is supposed to appear below:
MONDAY, July 13
- Florida - Dan Mullen
- LSU - Ed Orgeron
- Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 14
- Georgia - Kirby Smart
- Kentucky - Mark Stoops
- Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
- Vanderbilt - Derek Mason
WEDNESDAY, July 15
- Alabama - Nick Saban
- Arkansas - Sam Pittman
- Mississippi State - Mike Leach
- Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 16
- Auburn - Gus Malzahn
- South Carolina - Will Muschamp
- Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
The SEC Network and ESPN will be on-site covering the four-day event. Daily rotations and times of the order of appearance will be released at a later date.
