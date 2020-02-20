Sprouts Farmers: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.
The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $149.6 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.63 billion.
Sprouts Farmers expects full-year earnings to be $1.17 to $1.23 per share.
Sprouts Farmers shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.05, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.
